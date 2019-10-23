UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Seeks NAB Report On Appointments In 56 Companies Of Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 09:15 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its comprehensive report on appointments made in 56 companies of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its comprehensive report on appointments made in 56 companies of Punjab.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked has there been an update report from NAB over the matter? Advocate Faisal Chaudhry said that the NAB submitted report at initial stage of the case but later no report was submitted.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial directed the NAB to submit a fresh report keeping in mind the replies of the officers.

He said that a detailed response had been submitted by the officers over the matter.

Advocate Khawaja Tariq Raheem counsel for the officers said that the process of appointments was completed after advertisements of jobs in the newspapers.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that officer's reply had been attached with many documents.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court would review whether there was no standard for favouritism in appointments at companies. The court will also look at whether there has been any relaxation for appointments in these companies, he added.

He said that the court was also seeking the provincial government's response on the appointments of officers.

He directed that the response of the officers to be provided to the Punjab government.

The court directed the NAB and Punjab government to submit their separate reports over the matter in four weeks and adjourned hearing of the case.

