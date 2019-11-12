UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Seeks PIA Response Over NAB Report

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:31 PM

Supreme Court seeks PIA response over NAB report

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to submit its response on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to submit its response on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) report.

The court also directed the PIA administration to submit details of PIA's current deficit.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding sale of national assets at lower rates including PIA.

During the course of proceedings, the bench directed the national flag carrier to submit a comprehensive plan for PIA improvement.

Nayyar Rizvi Additional Prosecutor General NAB said that NAB had raised objections to 33 issues in its report.

He said that there was also the issue of not being qualified staff in the top management of PIA.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the NAB had given its opinion on the audit report.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan observed that PIA faced billions of rupees loss due to awarding of free tickets.

Apart from the employees, unauthorized people were also given free tickets, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the court needed a solution to the problem as it was trying to get national institutions in the right direction. The purpose of the prosecution was not to harm anyone, he added.

He observed that PIA was facing billions of rupees every year. The re-establishment of the national body was a serious issue, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that a serious plan was needed to run PIA.

Bilal Minto counsel for Shujaat Azeem said that he was ready to submit affidavit for removing of his client's name. He said that he would join the proceedings when the court decides.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel to submit affidavit and the court would decide after reviewing it.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Sale From Top PIA Billion Court

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Help Egypt Strengthen National Def ..

20 seconds ago

Russian, Turkish Military Start 5th Joint Patrol i ..

22 seconds ago

China Confirms Power of Siberia Gas Pipeline to Be ..

24 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif conditionally allowed to fly to Londo ..

29 minutes ago

PTCL ‘Fun &Sports Gala 2019’concludes in Islam ..

30 minutes ago

Thailand's Albon secures Red Bull driver slot for ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.