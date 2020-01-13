UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Seeks Production Of Detained Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Supreme Court seeks production of detained lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Federal government to present Colonel (retd) Inamur Rahim advocate before the court and rejected the appeal to suspend the short order of Lahore High Court (LHC) in this regard.

The bench sought a written answer from federation till tomorrow containing the reasons 'how this matter was related to national security and why Rahim was detained'.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and compring Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard an appeal filed by the federal government against the LHC verdict declaring the detention of Rahim illegal.

During outset of proceeding, Justice Mushir Alam remarked that the LHC had not issued the detailed judgment, stating that the government should wait for it. To this Attorney General (AG) Anwar Mansoor Khan prayed the bench to suspend the short order of LHC until the final judgment on federation's appeal.

The AG also requested the top court to conduct in-chamber proceedings of the case citing the issue related to national security.

He also produced a sealed envelope containing a report regarding the arrest of Inaam ur Rahim advocate.

At this, Justice Alam directed the AG to comply the LHC's short orders and provide the solid reasons in support of his request. The bench sought documents pertaining to national security against the detainee, stating that these would not be made public.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the bench wanted to see such documents.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Qalb e Hassan arrived at the rostrum and pleaded before the bench that his client was not being allowed to meet his family members.

