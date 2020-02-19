UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Seeks Progress Report In Allotment Of Number To Civil, District Courts Of Punjab Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:49 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought progress report from the Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar in allotment of number to civil and district courts of Punjab case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought progress report from the Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar in allotment of number to civil and district courts of Punjab case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Faez Isa inquired the LHC deputy registrar about the cases where they go after judges' transfers. The courtroom related to the case could not be found, he added.

The court ordered that courtroom number to all civil and district courts of the Punjab should be issued.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till March 16.

