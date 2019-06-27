UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Seeks Progress Report Of Bani Gala Encroachment Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:12 PM

Supreme Court seeks progress report of Bani Gala encroachment case

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit progress report on Bani Gala encroachment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit progress report on Bani Gala encroachment case.

A two-member bench of Apex court headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the case pertaining to encroachment in Bani Gala area.

During the course of proceedings, CDA and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) submitted their reports regarding the case.

The lawyer representing CDA said that a spot was selected for sewerage and water treatment plants. He said that a portion of land was also allocated for dumping sites and waste excretion.

Justice Umar Atta asked if sites are selected then hand them over to MCI.

MCI has been sending letters to CDA since April but no reply has been given, he added.

Justice Umar Atta ordered Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA to appear before the court and give an explanation on the matter.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab apprised the court that a treatment plant is being constructed at Nullah Korang for covering drain from the waste coming from Murree.

To this, Justice Atta responded that it was necessary to aware people on how to stop polluting these drain. There should be some punishment or fines imposed on the public to bar them from causing the drains to get filled with wastes.

Later hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Supreme Court Punjab Water Murree Bani Progress April Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Comoros review fos ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces celebrate graduation of students ..

46 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve soars to AED1.147 bn in ..

46 minutes ago

Two-thirds of global drug deaths now from opioids: ..

3 minutes ago

5 convicts of triple murder case sentenced to deat ..

4 minutes ago

PPC holds art exhibition featuring paintings on vi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.