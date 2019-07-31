Supreme Court seeks progress report on illegal jirga

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought progress report from all four provincial governments and Gilgit Baltistan government on illegal jirga

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Advocate General Punjab said not a single case regarding jirga was reported in the province.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that sometimes cases of jirga appeared from Punjab.

He remarked that jirga or panchayat did not work according to the constitution and law.

He ordered for implementation of court orders and remarked that the way jirga was held in the country was not only violation of the constitution but it also violated international treaties.

The court sought report from all provincial governments and Gilgit Baltistan government in six weeks and adjourned hearing of the case.