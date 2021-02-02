Supreme Court seeks progress report over petition filed against KP Anti-Narcotics Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the joint committee of the Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit reply over petitions filed by the Federal Government and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenging the KP Anti-Narcotics Act

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case for setting aside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2019 being a parallel legislation.

During the course of proceedings, the Advocate General KP said the federal and KP governments had formed a joint committee on the issue, which would hopefully resolve the matter soon.

He pleaded the court to grant three months time to the committee for work.

The ANF's counsel said trials against the accused had stalled due to the provincial law.

After hearing arguments, Justice Alam said the court would review the progress of the committee after a month.

The court sought a progress report from the committee and adjourned the hearing for a month.