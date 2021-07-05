UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Seeks Progress Report Over Reference Against Illegal Appointments In Sindh Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:19 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Accountability Court Karachi to submit progress report on reference against illegal appointments in the Sindh Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Accountability Court Karachi to submit progress report on reference against illegal appointments in the Sindh Police.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the post-arrest bail pleas filed by NAB accused Ghulam Raza and Abdul Qadir Kathor held over complaint regarding illegal recruitment/appointments of constables in Sindh Police.

During the course of proceedings, counsel of the accused said that his clients were in jail for more than two years. He said that the court had ordered the Accountability Court to complete the reference within two months.

All the main accused, including the former IG Sindh, were already granted bail, he added.

Justice Bandial said that it was a matter of illegal appointments and asked why the proceedings on the reference had not been completed yet despite the direction of the court? NAB Prosecutor Haider Ali said that all the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) testimony had been completed in the case. No hearing was delayed due to the NAB, he added.

Upon this, Justice Bandial said that the court could summon report if proceedings against the reference were completed.

Later, the court directed the Accountability Court Karachi to submit report in two weeks and adjourned hearing of the case.

