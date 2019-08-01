UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Seeks Progress Reports On Waste Management, Sewage Treatment Plant Projects

Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:21 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad to submit reports regarding waste management and sewage treatment plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad to submit reports regarding waste management and sewage treatment plants. Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Secretary Interior informed the court that changing in Islamabad's master plan was on agenda of the new government.

He said that Master Plan Commission would submit suggestions for the next forty years.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the case started from pollution around Rawal Lake. He remarked that the commission did not submit any suggestions regarding waste management plants.

Justice Bandial asked the chairman CDA to inform the court about housing societies regarding setting up waste management projects.

Later, the court sought report on waste management and sewage treatment projects and adjourned hearing of the case for one month.

