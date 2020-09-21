Supreme Court seeks record of suspension of death sentence over mental illness

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the cases seeking suspension of death sentences on the ground of mental illness till October 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the cases seeking suspension of death sentences on the ground of mental illness till October 19.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench formed a Special Medical Board headed by Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj for medical examination of convict Ghulam Abbas.

The medical board included two psychiatrists and two psychologists.

The court directed that the Special Medical Board should conduct a complete medical examination of Ghulam Abbas and Kanizan Bibi and submit a report within three weeks.

The court also directed amicus curiae Moodat Rana to check whether the criminals had a distinction between good and bad.

The court also sought details that whether there was a disability before committing the crime.

The court asked Advocate Haider Rasool to inform about local and international constitutional points.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked in the context of modern science and the criminal system, could a person with a mental disability be hanged.

The court rejected the Imdad Ali's lawyer's request for re-examination.