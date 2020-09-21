UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Seeks Record Of Suspension Of Death Sentence Over Mental Illness

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:42 PM

Supreme Court seeks record of suspension of death sentence over mental illness

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the cases seeking suspension of death sentences on the ground of mental illness till October 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the cases seeking suspension of death sentences on the ground of mental illness till October 19.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench formed a Special Medical Board headed by Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj for medical examination of convict Ghulam Abbas.

The medical board included two psychiatrists and two psychologists.

The court directed that the Special Medical Board should conduct a complete medical examination of Ghulam Abbas and Kanizan Bibi and submit a report within three weeks.

The court also directed amicus curiae Moodat Rana to check whether the criminals had a distinction between good and bad.

The court also sought details that whether there was a disability before committing the crime.

The court asked Advocate Haider Rasool to inform about local and international constitutional points.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked in the context of modern science and the criminal system, could a person with a mental disability be hanged.

The court rejected the Imdad Ali's lawyer's request for re-examination.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court October Criminals Court

Recent Stories

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

30 minutes ago

National Ambulance partners with HCT to train, rec ..

60 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits &#039;Photographs in D ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Safari Park to welcome visitors from 5th Oct ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Development Authority DG briefs builders & ..

2 minutes ago

PTI, PSP hold rallies to show solidarity with Kash ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.