Supreme Court Seeks Reply From Auditor General Railway Over Royal Palm Golf Club Lahore Implementation Case

Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:39 PM

Supreme Court seeks reply from Auditor General Railway over Royal Palm Golf Club Lahore implementation case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Auditor General Railway to submit a report in Royal Palm Country Golf Club Lahore's implementation case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Auditor General Railway to submit a report in Royal Palm Country Golf Club Lahore's implementation case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Railways submitted initial report in the case.

He said Railway controlled the administration of Golf Club on July 07 and its record was handed over to the forensic audit team for audit.

He said the Golf Club's old record was retrieved through latest technology.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for four weeks.

