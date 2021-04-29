UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court seeks reply on acquisition of land for setting up of Haripur Cement Factory

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the federal and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa to submit reply on acquisition of land for setting up of Haripur Cement Factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Federal and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa to submit reply on acquisition of land for setting up of Haripur Cement Factory.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case of land acquisition against increasing the compensation.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked the federal and the provincial government to state the procedure for acquiring land for the establishment of cement factory in Haripur.

The counsel for the KPK government said that the cement factory was being set up for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam. The feasibility report for setting up of cement factory prepared by FWO, he added.

He negated the news that the land for the cement factory was acquired by the FWO.

He said that the method of land acquisition had been adopted.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the petitioner had alleged that the land was not taken in accordance with the procedure.

The court sought reply and adjourned the hearing of the case till after Eid.

