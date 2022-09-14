UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Seeks Report On Construction Of South Punjab Secretariat On Research Centre Land

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Supreme Court seeks report on construction of South Punjab secretariat on research centre land

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to submit report on construction of the provincial secretariat of South Punjab on the land of Bahawalpur Agriculture Research Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to submit report on construction of the provincial secretariat of South Punjab on the land of Bahawalpur Agriculture Research Center.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case regarding declaration of dislocating the Arid Zone Research Institute, Bahawalpur as Unlawful.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz asked the National Assembly objected on acquisition of land, then why the land of Bahawalpur Agriculture Research Center was acquired for the construction of South Punjab Secretariat.

He said the land could be acquired at any other place.

The Punjab government's counsel maintained that it does not make any difference to acquire the land of the research center.

Upon which, Justice Ijaz remarked that the land was meant for carrying out agriculture research adding that the research was only possible when there was land as the whole country's economy based on agriculture. He asked after taking half land out of 70 acres, what would be left with the agriculture sector.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court adjourned case's hearing for one month, seeking a report from the Punjab government on the matter.

