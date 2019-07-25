Supreme Court seeks report on distribution of Workers Welfare Funds

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the federal government to submit a report regarding distribution of Workers Welfare Funds (WWF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Federal government to submit a report regarding distribution of Workers Welfare Funds (WWF).

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Punjab Government said the province had not received full funds till now. The counsel for the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa said KPK did not received funds for the year 2018.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked funds should be provided immediately for death,marriage and scholarship cases.

He asked the federal government to resolve the matter.

The counsel for the Sindh Government said the province did not receive any fund from the WWF since 2014.

Sindh government is collecting the funds on its own and distributing them, he added.

He said the provincial government had deposited Rs 282 million in the WWF.

Workers Welfare Fund is going to meet the doom like EOBI, he added.

He said the apex court had ordered to release Rs 48 billion but Rs 12.4 billion are held by finance ministry and are not being distributed. He alleged that Workers welfare board is constituted on political basis.

Degrees have not been awarded to students despite completion of education over non-payment of dues, he added.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked the court would not indulge in micro management.

Subsequently, the court sought report from the government and adjourned hearing of the case till after summer vacations.