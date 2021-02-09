Supreme Court seeks report on establishment of new Accountability Courts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to submit a progress report on establishment of 120 new Accountability Courts in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ):The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to submit a progress report on establishment of 120 new Accountability Courts in the country.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi sought report while hearing a bail plea filed by a banker Taha Raza in fake bank accounts case.

During the course of proceedings, the court also summoned the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice to appear before the bench in person along with report on next date of hearing.

The defense counsel said that the Accountability Court had submitted the report and petitioner's reference number was 24 out of 35 references while three witnesses out of 63 had recorded their testimony.

He said that the accused was in jail since two years.

The Prosecutor General NAB said that the Law Ministry had issued notification regarding establishment of three new Accountability Courts in Islamabad.

He said that these courts would start working after appointment of judges.

The court sought report regarding establishment of new Accountability Courts and adjourned hearing of the case for 10 days.