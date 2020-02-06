Supreme Court seeks report on fake degrees of PIA employees

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought report on fake degrees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday sought report on fake degrees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case regarding promotion of PIA employees.

During the course of proceedings, the court also sought details of employees who obtained stay order against their fake degrees.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that a list of 146 employees who were working on fake degrees were submitted in the court.

He asked about the PIA administration stance regarding promotion of the employees.

The counsel for the PIA said that all employees were doing their work properly and administration had no objection over their work.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that according to the law a fake degree holder was not eligible for government service.

He said that if the degree of matriculation was fake then all subsequent degrees were fake.

He asked if the PIA conducted its own investigation into the fake degree case or on a court order.

The PIA counsel said that PIA investigated fake degrees on Supreme Court order.

Deputy Attorney General Sohail Mahmood said that the PIA's fake degree holders were working till now.

He said that the fake degree holders were working in PIA on court's stay orders.

Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Tariq Banori said that the employees who got their Al-Khair university's degrees prior to 2009 had been verified on a time-barred basis.

He said that the employees who got their degrees after 2009 were asked to reappear in the examination.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked how HEC verified degrees on the basis of time barred.

The Chairman HEC said that the commission issued notice to the Al-Khair University in 2009. The Al-Khair University was closed during 2009 to 2011, he added.

He said that Al-Khair university's Bhimber Azad Kashmir campus was approved.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.