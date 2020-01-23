Supreme Court seeks report on legislation regarding Patwaris, Tehsildars, Qanoongos

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the government to submit detailed report regarding legislation about patwaris, tehsildars and Qanoongos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the government to submit detailed report regarding legislation about patwaris, tehsildars and Qanoongos.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi recused himself from the bench.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the Punjab government had enforced Land Record Act 2017. He said that the whole issue was about Punjab but the court had also included Balochistan province.

He said that the Punjab-based law was implemented in Balochistan.

The court adjourned the hearing for a month, seeking detailed reports on the legislation from the Federal and all four provinces. However, Justice Yahya Afridi will not be a part of the bench in the aforesaid case.