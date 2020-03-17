UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Seeks Report On Money Collected At Shrines

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:44 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Punjab government's report and directed all four advocate generals to submit reports regarding money collected at shrines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Punjab government's report and directed all four advocate generals to submit reports regarding money collected at shrines.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case regarding collection of 'nazrana' at shrines.

During the course of proceedings, the court also sought report regarding spending of donations.

The court directed all four provincial advocate generals to submit forensic audit reports of accounts of shrines.

The chief justice said that salaries of Auqaf department Punjab were being paid from the donation money.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that money was being minted from the shrines.

The Advocate General Punjab said that the provincial government was trying to use the donation money properly.

He said that the Auqaf department also renovated shrines.

The money from these donations was also given in dowry fund, he added.

The chief justice said that the devotees gave money at shrines for acceptance of their pray. He observed that the amount should be spent for religious teachings.

He said that hospitals, educational institutions and orphanages could also be established from the money.

The court sought forensic audit of amount received at shrines in two weeks and adjourned hearing of the case.

