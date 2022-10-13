UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Seeks Report Regarding Flood Relief Activities In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Supreme Court seeks report regarding flood relief activities in Sindh

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought details from the Sindh government about relief activities for the flood victims in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday sought details from the Sindh government about relief activities for the flood victims in the province.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, which heard the case, also sought replies from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) into the matter.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that the flood was not an issue of administrative powers but that of the fundamental rights of people. The Sindh High Court had issued orders in the public interest, he added.

The chief justice said the court would not interfere into the relief work, but the Sindh government would have to satisfy it the flood affectees were getting relief.

The Advocate General Sindh told the court that civic committees had been formed to monitor the relief activities. He prayed the court to grant one week time to submit the details.

Faisal Siddiqui, the lawyer of flood victims, adopted the stance that the people were dying in the flood-hit areas, but still a week time was being sought even in the age of technology.

The advocate general said no death would occur due to the delay in getting the answer.

The court adjourned the case till October 20.

