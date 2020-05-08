Supreme Court seeks reports from three DCs in Nayab Imrani contempt of court case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Jacobabad, Naseer Pur and Subhat Pur to submit concise reports in the Nayab Imrani contempt of court case in a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Jacobabad, Naseer Pur and Subhat Pur to submit concise reports in the Nayab Imrani contempt of court case in a month.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Advocate General Balochistan to ensure implementation of the court order by the authorities concerned.

The three DCs were ordered to submit the report about the property in which the petitioner was a shareholder.

The court observed that the petitioner had been forced to seek asylum in Islamabad for the past two years. No progress had been made in the case after the court disposed of the suo moto notice case, it added.

Justice Bandial said so far no report had been submitted on the court orders. The court was told that the property in the Names of slain persons was located in Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sohbatpur districts.

He said the the court in its order on October 8, 2018 had directed the authorities concerned to submit the details of the said property.

The court was also informed that the DC Jacobabad did not implement the court orders.

The court stated that four members of the petitioner's family were killed in a property dispute, and directed the DC Jacobabad to collect all records of the property of the victims and also get possession of the land.

The court turned the contempt petition into a criminal petition.

Petitioner Nayab Imrani said the application was submitted to the former chief justice on July 6, 2018. She said that her family was killed for occupying the property.

She said the order of the Supreme Court had not been implemented yet. The DC Jacobabad did not comply with the court order, she added.

Nayab Imrani said she could not go back home and had been living in Islamabad for two years.

Later, the case was adjourned for a month.