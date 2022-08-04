Supreme Court seeks transcripts, relevant material against PTI leaders for inciting people against institutions

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the petitioner to submit transcripts and relevant material to establish that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders gave statements against state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the petitioner to submit transcripts and relevant material to establish that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders gave statements against state institutions.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case filed by Advocate Qosain Faisal.

The petitioner had sought the court's directions to the PTI's leaders, including Imran Khan, to stop giving statements against the institutions.

He also pleaded the court to establish a commission to take further action against the PTI leaders.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the Advocate Hassan Raza Pasha counsel for the petitioner to inform that which of the fundamental rights were violated.

He asked which law was violated by PTI leaders.

He also questioned why the petitioner did not approach relevant forum to redress his grievances.

He also asked how the case was a matter of public importance.

Could the court intervene in a matter under Article 184/3 out of public interest against private persons? the judge asked.

Justice Ijaz further asked why should the court hear this case? Advocate Faisal said that PTI Chief Imran Khan and other leaders made derogatory statements against the higher judiciary, the Election Commission and the armed forces.

Upon this, Justice Yahya Afridi said that the lawyers' argument remained unclear.

He asked had the courts been rendered weak following someone's comments? He said that the apex court had the authority to evoke Article 204 in contempt of court.

Whenever the court deemed it appropriate, it would take notice, he added.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Yahya Afridi maintained that his (petitioner) job was to inform the court and he had done so.

He asked the counsel it would had been appropriate for him to approach another forum for the proceedings.

The counsel said that the petitioner was a Pakistani citizen and his sentiments were hurt by the statements made against the institutions.

Upon this, Justice Ijaz asked would the court now take action if someone's feelings were hurt? Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the statements might have been reported on the media. Only a handful were reporting correctly these days, he added.

He said that the court must be made aware of why it should intervene in such cases.

Subsequently, the counsel sought time to submit reply.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned until the first week of September.