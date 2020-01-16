Supreme Court seeks worker welfare funds details from Balochistan, Sindh

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought detailed report from provincial governments of Balochistan and Sindh regarding development in workers welfare funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought detailed report from provincial governments of Balochistan and Sindh regarding development in workers welfare funds.

The court also sought details of pending cases in Sindh High Court (SHC) from the provincial government related to worker welfare funds.

During outset of hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed remarked that worker welfare funds should be issue automatically. Why not the government machinery was performing its duty, he asked.

The CJP noted that the government had not set up a worker colony so far, the officers concerned were not releasing funds and busy in tours to attend seminars.

Justice Gulzar remarked that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had set up worker colony but it had given ownership to the people.

Under which law, the ownership was given to the workers�the chief justice asked. These houses were only for workers, which supposed to be evicted after retirement of employees.

If the officers didn't want to work, the court could issue order to the relevant companies to submit all funds to the top court. The court itself could distribute funds among workers, the CJP remarked.

The chief justice remarked that the top court would terminate the whole department. Whether the officers were appointed just to receive salaries while sitting with not work, he asked.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that why the delay was made in distribution of cheques to the workers. The bench remarked that the worker welfare and EOIB's funds couldn't be spent elsewhere.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case for three weeks.