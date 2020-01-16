UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Seeks Worker Welfare Funds Details From Balochistan, Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

Supreme Court seeks worker welfare funds details from Balochistan, Sindh

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought detailed report from provincial governments of Balochistan and Sindh regarding development in workers welfare funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought detailed report from provincial governments of Balochistan and Sindh regarding development in workers welfare funds.

The court also sought details of pending cases in Sindh High Court (SHC) from the provincial government related to worker welfare funds.

During outset of hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed remarked that worker welfare funds should be issue automatically. Why not the government machinery was performing its duty, he asked.

The CJP noted that the government had not set up a worker colony so far, the officers concerned were not releasing funds and busy in tours to attend seminars.

Justice Gulzar remarked that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had set up worker colony but it had given ownership to the people.

Under which law, the ownership was given to the workers�the chief justice asked. These houses were only for workers, which supposed to be evicted after retirement of employees.

If the officers didn't want to work, the court could issue order to the relevant companies to submit all funds to the top court. The court itself could distribute funds among workers, the CJP remarked.

The chief justice remarked that the top court would terminate the whole department. Whether the officers were appointed just to receive salaries while sitting with not work, he asked.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that why the delay was made in distribution of cheques to the workers. The bench remarked that the worker welfare and EOIB's funds couldn't be spent elsewhere.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case for three weeks.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Balochistan Supreme Court Sindh High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tours All From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

6 minutes ago

Al Tayer thanks Mohammed Bin Rashid and Hamdan Bin ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Ketbi, Al Ahbabi an ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Dubai spo ..

1 hour ago

140 vehicles lifted on parking violation in Rawalp ..

3 minutes ago

CIA Police foils drugs smuggling bid; seizes huge ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.