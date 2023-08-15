Supreme Court sends delimitation matter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sent the matter of delimitations of provincial constituencies in Sindh to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday sent the matter of delimitations of provincial Constituencies in Sindh to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding the delimitation of three constituencies S-7, S-8 and S-9 Shakarpur.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that it was a matter of public interest, which had been raised before the top court several times.

The ECP should ensure delimitation in a transparent way as it could affect the volume of votes to the candidates, he observed, adding there was more sensitivity in the regard in the province of Sindh.

The CJP asked from the ECP's Director General Law regarding the elections schedule, saying so far no date had been fixed in that regard.

The court instructed the ECP to resolve all such matters before the general elections and sent the matter to Commission.