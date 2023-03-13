(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday sent the case against Federal Minister Shazia Marri seeking her disqualification for allegedly holding a fake degree, to the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the matter was being sent to the SHC as an identical case against the Pakistan Peoples Party leader was already pending there.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP remarked that the apex court could neither interfere in the proceedings of the high court nor issue any instructions to it.

The chief justice asked whether the writ petition had been filed on merit as Shazia Marri had been a member of the National Assembly for 10 times.

Justice Ayesha Malik asked the petitioner to produce proof that the lawmaker had a fake degree.

The petitioner's lawyer alleged that Shazia Marri had allegedly got changed the degree of another girl Shazia in her name.

The chief justice questioned whether the petitioner had named the said girl in the case.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar observed that a fake degree case against Shazia Marri was already pending with the SHC and asked the petitioner to become a respondent in that case.