Supreme Court serves notices in appeal against death sentence

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Thursday served notices to respondents in an appeal against the death sentences of the accused in the murder case of a NATO oil supplier Shaukat Afridi in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday served notices to respondents in an appeal against the death sentences of the accused in the murder case of a NATO oil supplier Shaukat Afridi in Karachi.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Naqvi, hearing the case, remarked that the court would decide the case after viewing the legal points.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Naqvi heard the appeal of the accused in the murder case. Shaukat Afridi was murdered in Karachi in 2008.

The petitioner's lawyer said that cases of abduction, murder and explosive material were registered separately against his client.

He said that the trial court couldn't decide the three cases in one judgment.

He said that an explosion occurred during the police raid in which Shaukat Afridi died. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the d hearing of the case for an indefinite time.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had announced the death penalty to the accused Raheemullah and others while the Sindh High Court also upheld the decision.