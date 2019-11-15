Supreme Court set aside 14-year sentence of 2 accused

Supreme Court (SC) Thursday set aside Mohammed Yousuf and Muhammad Younus's 14-year sentence under anti terrorism act's Section 7FF while retained the sentence of 10 years for both the accused on other charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Supreme Court (SC) Thursday set aside Mohammed Yousuf and Muhammad Younus's 14-year sentence under anti terrorism act's Section 7FF while retained the sentence of 10 years for both the accused on other charges.

The trial court sentenced the accused to 10 years and 14 years in prison for recovery of explosive material in 2016 from Lahore. The Lahore High Court upheld the trial court's decision.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the case filed by Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Younas regarding recovery of explosives.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said his clients had been falsely framed the charge of belonging to Lashkar-e-Tayyaba. Muhammad Yousuf was not included in the investigation, he added.

He said one of the accused was 63 years old.

The chief justice said recovery of explosives was not terrorism. The SC larger bench had ruled on the definition of terrorism, he added.

He said charges of terrorism had been abolished but all could not be forgiven.