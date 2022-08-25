(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the decision of the Election Tribunal regarding disqualification of Pakistan People's Party leader Manzoor Wassan from contesting elections.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by Manzoor Wassan against rejection of his nomination papers for contesting the 2018 elections.

Manzoor Wassan had filed nomination papers from PS 27 Kotdeji Tehsil Bangno in 2018 which was accepted by the Returning Officer while his nomination papers were challenged before the ET, which had rejected the nomination papers and declared him disqualified.

Wassan had filed a petition in Sindh High Court against the Election Tribunal's decision but it was upheld by the high court.

The former Sindh minister then moved to the Supreme Court against disqualification decision.