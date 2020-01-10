UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Set Asides Enhancement In Sentence Of Tayyaba Torture Accused

The Supreme Court (SC) Friday set aside a decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC), which increased the imprisonment sentence of former additional and session judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar in the Tayyaba torture case

The three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yayha Afridi, which heard the case, however, restored the one-year imprisonment sentence to the accused announced by the trial court.

The top court had exercised special powers under Article 187 of the Constitution and issued a notice to the former judge and his wife stating that their appeals were pending under section 328-A.

The top court ordered the Adiala Jail authorities to inform Raja Khurram Ali Khan and Maheen Zafar regarding the notice and directed the registrar office to fix the appeal for hearing.

An IHC bench on the government's appeal had enhanced the sentence from one to three years.

The Tayyaba torture case had surfaced in 2016. The 10-year maid was tortured by her employers, and her pictures had gone viral on social media.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan took suo motu notice of the incident and directed the IHC to conduct trial of the accused.

