UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Starts To Hear Cases Through Videolink From Quetta Registry

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:51 PM

Supreme Court starts to hear cases through videolink from Quetta Registry

After Karachi, the Supreme Court on Monday started to hear proceedings of cases through video link at the principal seat at Islamabad and Supreme Court's Quetta Registry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :After Karachi, the Supreme Court on Monday started to hear proceedings of cases through video link at the principal seat at Islamabad and Supreme Court's Quetta Registry.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued verdict in the first case heard through videolink. In the hearing, a suspect named Mushtaq Hussain's two-year sentence was declared null and void. The court also ordered the accused to pay fine amount within a month.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked "I salute the people of Quetta. Today is a historic day. I personally yearned to see the video link system begin from Quetta but certain technical issued did not enable us to do so, therefore, we looked to Karachi for its commencement."He remarked that after summer vacations one special bench will hear cases especially from video link, adding that they are thankful to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for assistance. The hearing of cases through e-courts will save money and time of the public, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Quetta National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Fine Money From Court

Recent Stories

Almost 1Mln Fans Apply for Tickets to Euro 2020 Ma ..

24 seconds ago

KP assembly passes four resolutions unanimously

28 seconds ago

Multan Police arrest 15 outlaws

30 seconds ago

1000 dengue fever suspects visit allied hospitals

32 seconds ago

Sindh University vice chancellor visits campus to ..

5 minutes ago

Trump again attacks liberal US congresswomen

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.