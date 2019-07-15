Supreme Court starts to hear cases through videolink from Quetta Registry

After Karachi, the Supreme Court on Monday started to hear proceedings of cases through video link at the principal seat at Islamabad and Supreme Court's Quetta Registry

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued verdict in the first case heard through videolink. In the hearing, a suspect named Mushtaq Hussain's two-year sentence was declared null and void. The court also ordered the accused to pay fine amount within a month.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked "I salute the people of Quetta. Today is a historic day. I personally yearned to see the video link system begin from Quetta but certain technical issued did not enable us to do so, therefore, we looked to Karachi for its commencement."He remarked that after summer vacations one special bench will hear cases especially from video link, adding that they are thankful to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for assistance. The hearing of cases through e-courts will save money and time of the public, he added.