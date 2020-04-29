UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Stays Islamabad High Court From Contempt Of Court Proceedings Over Allowing Motorbikes To Run On Motorways

Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:22 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed Islamabad High Court (IHC) from contempt of court proceedings over allowing motorbikes to run on motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed Islamabad High Court (IHC) from contempt of court proceedings over allowing motorbikes to run on motorways.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case filed by the Federal government.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Attorney General said the IHC allowed motorcycles to run on motorways.

The decision of the high court was challenged in the Supreme Court but the apex court did not issue stay order. Meanwhile, contempt of court proceedings had started in the Islamabad High Court, he added.

He said the lawyers of the respondents were out of Pakistan.

He said contempt of court proceedings in the Islamabad High Court should be stayed till the Supreme Court's verdict.

The Supreme Court approved the federal government's plea, and stayed Islamabad High Court from contempt proceedings.

