UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Stays Lower Court Proceedings In Nayab Umrani's Sister Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Supreme Court stays lower court proceedings in Nayab Umrani's sister murder case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday stayed a murder case proceedings in Jacobabad's trial court in Nayab Sikander Umrani's sister for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday stayed a murder case proceedings in Jacobabad's trial court in Nayab Sikander Umrani's sister for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued stay order while hearing a contempt of court case regarding Nayab Umrani's property.

Nayab Umrani had filed a petition in July 2018 wherein she alleged that her entire family was murdered in a series of attacks in 2015 in Sindh and Balochistan and on May 31, 2018 her elder sister Sanam Umrani who was a lawyer by profession and fighting her brothers' murder case was also killed by the same people.

During the course of proceedings, Nayab Umrani said that she had been called to testify before Sessions Judge Jacobabad tomorrow (Tuesday) while the court had asked to dismiss the case for non-attendance.

Justice Bandial said that the court could order police protection.

Ms Umrani said that her sister and brother were lawyers while her sister was killed during police protection.

The court summoned all the records of the case.

Justice Bandial said the case would be fixed soon. He asked about the Advocate General Sindh.

The court granted time to Nayab to read the reports of three Deputy Commissioners regarding property.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Murder Balochistan Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Police Lawyers Same Jacobabad May July 2015 2018 Family All Court

Recent Stories

Solid evidence of money laundering available again ..

1 minute ago

Gunmen kidnap pupils in Nigeria's restive nortwest ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister backs police chief despite prote ..

1 minute ago

Anwar Gargash, Zaki Nusseibeh are key players in c ..

26 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to Maryam on NAB p ..

4 minutes ago

China congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani on re-election ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.