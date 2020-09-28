The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday stopped the Sindh government from releasing the main accused in the Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) South Asia bureau chief Daniel Pearl's murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday stopped the Sindh government from releasing the main accused in the Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) South Asia bureau chief Daniel Pearl's murder case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case filed by the Sindh government and parents of Daniel Pearl against Sindh High Court's (SHC) April 2 order.

The SHC had converted the death sentence of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh convicted for kidnapping and murdering Pearl in 2002 to seven years, and acquitted three others who were serving life terms in the case. The detention period of the accused would end on September 30.

During the course of proceedings, the apex court stopped the authorities concerned from releasing Ahmed Omer and three others and issued notices to the respondents.

Farooq H Naek, counsel for the Sindh government, said an email was sent on January 23, 2002 and the email mentioned the kidnapping of Daniel Pearl for ransom.

He said taxi driver Nasir Abbas had identified the accused in front of a magistrate during an identity parade.

He said Ahmed Omer Sheikh was arrested on January 13, 2002 and on April 22, 2002 charges were framed against him.

He said there were a total of 23 witnesses in the case. Amir Afzal, the receptionist at Akbar International Hotel where Sheikh and Pearl met, also identified the accused during an identity parade, he said.

He said Asif Mahfooz, a witness in the case, arranged meeting of Daniel Pearl and Umar Sheikh at Akbar International Hotel in Rawalpindi.

He said Sheikh used the name Bashir when he met the Journalist. He said Ahmed Omer Sheikh used a fake name because his intentions were not pure.

Justice Yahya Afridi said it was possible that the decision to kill was taken a few moments before it actually occurred.

Naek said the initial plan was to collect ransom, not assassinate the journalist.

The court also questioned how charges against Sheikh were proven when the body was never found and an autopsy was never conducted.

Naek replied that kidnapping charges were proven. He said the SHC should have ordered a retrial instead of overturning the death sentence.

The bench asked the counsel who identified the accused. Naek responded that the taxi driver had identified him during an identity parade.

Justice Qazi Amin asked Pearl's body was never found so how did the taxi driver identify him.

Naek said the taxi driver identified Pearl after looking at a picture.

Justice Qazi Amin observed that the accused were acquitted on charges of murder and kidnapping for ransom. It seemed that the high court wrapped up the matter after giving punishment only for the crime of kidnapping, he added.

Addressing Farooq H Naek, Justice Qazi Amin asked whether he would ask for the sentences to be suspended if the court accepted the appeals for a preliminary hearing.

Naek replied he would request the court to suspend the SHC order.

Justice Amin suggested putting Sheikh's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) as well as Schedule-B, that would bind him to appear before the court.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Pearl's parents, said accused Omar Sheikh wrote a letter to the SHC Registrar, but the high court ignored his confession in the letter.

He said all the parties had filed appeals against the decision of the high court in this case.

He pleaded the court to reinstate trial court's verdict. He said evidence suggested that the abduction was for ransom. The court's query regarding the element of conspiracy was correct, he added.

He said the confessional statements of the two accused prove the murder to be a conspiracy. The statements are self-explanatory, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin said the court had sympathy with Daniel Pearl's family but the decision would be according to law.

Allowing the appeals challenging the SHC's decision for a preliminary hearing, the court adjourned the hearing.