UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Stops Balochistan Service Tribunal From Contempt Proceedings Against Food Department Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:27 PM

Supreme Court stops Balochistan Service Tribunal from contempt proceedings against food department employees

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the Balochistan Service Tribunal from the contempt of court proceedings against employees of Balochistan Food Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the Balochistan Service Tribunal from the contempt of court proceedings against employees of Balochistan Food Department. A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding embezzlement of wheat in the provincial food department.

During the course of proceedings, the state counsel stated that Deputy Food Controller Sajid Ali along with Rustam Ali had embezzled 32,000 sacks of wheat causing a loss of Rs 130 million to the national exchequer.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that according to the documents, the case should be non-compliance of government orders.

The CJP observed that Rustam Ali, in-charge of Turbat wheat warehouse, had become an absconder, and asked about the charge sheet of the inquiry against Sajid Ali.

The state counsel stated that the charge sheet was not presented in the file.

The court allowed the Balochistan government's appeal for hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Balochistan Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Turbat From Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

UAE Government keen to create AI infrastructure: O ..

28 minutes ago

Wellbeing Academy explores the role of government ..

28 minutes ago

Pink Caravan brings its medical minivan to Ajman

28 minutes ago

Huawei signed smart cities deal with Saudi Investm ..

31 minutes ago

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indi ..

53 minutes ago

MoHAP honors blood donors for their humanitarian a ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.