Supreme Court stops Balochistan Service Tribunal from contempt proceedings against food department employees

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the Balochistan Service Tribunal from the contempt of court proceedings against employees of Balochistan Food Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the Balochistan Service Tribunal from the contempt of court proceedings against employees of Balochistan Food Department. A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding embezzlement of wheat in the provincial food department.

During the course of proceedings, the state counsel stated that Deputy Food Controller Sajid Ali along with Rustam Ali had embezzled 32,000 sacks of wheat causing a loss of Rs 130 million to the national exchequer.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that according to the documents, the case should be non-compliance of government orders.

The CJP observed that Rustam Ali, in-charge of Turbat wheat warehouse, had become an absconder, and asked about the charge sheet of the inquiry against Sajid Ali.

The state counsel stated that the charge sheet was not presented in the file.

The court allowed the Balochistan government's appeal for hearing.