Supreme Court Stops Construction On Margalla Hills

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:17 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed to stop all illegal constructions on Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed to stop all illegal constructions on Margalla Hills.

The court also stayed the expansion of all restaurants, including the Monal Restaurant. The court also directed all property owners in Margalla Hills to appear before it in the next hearing.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case regarding stone crushing and tree cutting at Margalla Hills National Park area.

During the course of proceedings, the Chairman CDA, the Chief Officer MCI and other Federal administrations appeared in court.

The court directed that all illegal structures should be demolished and Margalla Hills should be restored to their original condition.

The court directed the Islamabad Administration that the trees cut down under the guise of restaurant expansion and construction should be replanted.

The CDA Chairman said that a restaurant in Monal has cut down 200 trees for illegal expansion.

The bench said that the restaurant should be stopped from doing so and it should plant the trees it has cut.

The orders are applicable to the government of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too as a portion of the hills falls within their jurisdiction too.

Margalla Hills National Park is a public property and any commercial activity was banned on its land.

The court will resume hearing the case after Eid.

