UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Stops Islamabad Administration From Land Acquisition For Lawyers' Housing Society

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Supreme Court stops Islamabad administration from land acquisition for lawyers' housing society

The Supreme Court on Monday stopped the Islamabad administration from carrying out operation regarding land acquisition of Mouza Tuma and Mouza Moorian for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) housing society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday stopped the Islamabad administration from carrying out operation regarding land acquisition of Mouza Tuma and Mouza Moorian for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) housing society.

The court ordered to stop operation on the plea of Advocate Naeem Bukhari, counsel for the residents of two villages.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam remarked that the matter was in the Supreme Court and let the court decide it.

Naeem Bukhari said cases were being filed against children. The apex court had not ordered land acquisition of Tuma and Moorian mouzas. The Supreme Court's 2016 order was in relation to Maloot village, he added.

He asked how could a contempt of court be done when there is no court order. The court's order on the contempt of court petitions were illegal.

He said the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) had no authority to acquire land. According to the law, only the Capital Development (CDA) could acquire land for a public project, he added.

He said acquiring land for the lawyers housing society was not a public interest.

He asked as to why the land worth Rs 25 million should be given to the lawyers for just Rs 4 million.

He said former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani had ordered a housing society for the lawyers. Not only the prime minister but also the cabinet could not deprive anyone of the basic rights, he added.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Lawyers 2016 Capital Development Authority From Government Cabinet Million Court Naeem Bukhari Housing

Recent Stories

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

7 minutes ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister renews pledge for disaster resilien ..

8 minutes ago

Empowering institutions, strengthening economy pri ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected 7 Oct 2019

4 minutes ago

Salvadoran ex-FIFA official gets lifetime ban

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.