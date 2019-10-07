Supreme Court stops Islamabad administration from land acquisition for lawyers' housing society

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday stopped the Islamabad administration from carrying out operation regarding land acquisition of Mouza Tuma and Mouza Moorian for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) housing society.

The court ordered to stop operation on the plea of Advocate Naeem Bukhari, counsel for the residents of two villages.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam remarked that the matter was in the Supreme Court and let the court decide it.

Naeem Bukhari said cases were being filed against children. The apex court had not ordered land acquisition of Tuma and Moorian mouzas. The Supreme Court's 2016 order was in relation to Maloot village, he added.

He asked how could a contempt of court be done when there is no court order. The court's order on the contempt of court petitions were illegal.

He said the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) had no authority to acquire land. According to the law, only the Capital Development (CDA) could acquire land for a public project, he added.

He said acquiring land for the lawyers housing society was not a public interest.

He asked as to why the land worth Rs 25 million should be given to the lawyers for just Rs 4 million.

He said former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani had ordered a housing society for the lawyers. Not only the prime minister but also the cabinet could not deprive anyone of the basic rights, he added.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.