Supreme Court Stops Judges From Heading Committees In Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 08:55 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to remove the names of civil judges as heads of committees monitoring the restoration work in flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to remove the Names of civil judges as heads of committees monitoring the restoration work in flood-affected areas.

The court partially accepted the appeal of Sindh Government, however, ordered the city committees to continue their work as per the law and also instructed them to include women in these bodies.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial issued a 20-page order on the appeal of Sindh Government against the verdict of Sindh High Court.

The apex court ordered to ensure medical facilities for women in flood-affected areas. It also ordered the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to submit its report to the Sindh High Court regarding the restoration work after every two weeks.

Justice Masoor Ali Shah also wrote a note about climate change. As the country was facing high risk due to it, so planning to deal with the flood should be an important part of national strategy, he said.

Justice Mansoor said it was the responsibility of the Ministry of Climate Change and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to prepare a comprehensive plan in that regard.

The Sindh High Court had appointed the judges of civil courts as heads of committees monitoring the restoration work in the flood-hit areas. The decision was challenged by the Sindh Government before the top court, pleading that it was interference with the powers of the executive.

