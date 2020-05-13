UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Stops Peshawar High Court From Releasing 290 Military Court Convicts On Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

Supreme Court stops Peshawar High Court from releasing 290 military court convicts on bail

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday stopped the Peshawar High Court (PHC) from passing interim orders pertaining to the release of 290 military court convicts on bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday stopped the Peshawar High Court (PHC) from passing interim orders pertaining to the release of 290 military court convicts on bail.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the Federal Government's plea to halt the PHC from issuing bail granting orders in favour of 290 militants who were convicted earlier by the military courts.

During the course of proceedings, the bench also asked the high court to proceed the matter on merit and issued a notice to all the respondents.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed said granting bail to the convicts would cause an irreparable loss.

The case was adjourned till Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Militants Supreme Court Peshawar High Court All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

1 minute ago

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes passenger flights to 9 destinatio ..

2 hours ago

Approach at Finding Covid-19 Causes Should Not Be ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.