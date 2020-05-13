Supreme Court stops Peshawar High Court from releasing 290 military court convicts on bail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday stopped the Peshawar High Court (PHC) from passing interim orders pertaining to the release of 290 military court convicts on bail.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the Federal Government's plea to halt the PHC from issuing bail granting orders in favour of 290 militants who were convicted earlier by the military courts.

During the course of proceedings, the bench also asked the high court to proceed the matter on merit and issued a notice to all the respondents.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed said granting bail to the convicts would cause an irreparable loss.

The case was adjourned till Monday.