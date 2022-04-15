UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Stops Punjab Govt From Dislocation Of Agriculture Research Council

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Supreme Court stops Punjab govt from dislocation of Agriculture Research Council

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to respondents and barred the Punjab government from dislocation of Arid Zone Research Institute, Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to respondents and barred the Punjab government from dislocation of Arid Zone Research Institute, Bahawalpur.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Aziz Ullah Shah, President PARC Scientists Association (PARSA), Islamabad against the Government of the Punjab regarding declaration of dislocating the Arid Zone Research Institute, Bahawalpur as unlawful.

During the course of proceedings, the court also issued notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) for assistance.

Advocate Qamar Afzal counsel for the PARC said that the provincial government wanted to build houses for government officials. The land was being vacated for accommodation of South Punjab Secretariat officers, he added.

Justice Ijaz asked where was PARC located?The counsel replied that PARC had been operating in the Cholistan Desert since 1974.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Supreme Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Cholistan From Government Court

Recent Stories

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

57 seconds ago
 Christian community set to celebrate Easter Sunday ..

Christian community set to celebrate Easter Sunday on Apr 17 with religious zest ..

58 seconds ago
 Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

1 minute ago
 Blinken Tells EU Russia's Operation in Ukraine May ..

Blinken Tells EU Russia's Operation in Ukraine May Last Through End of 2022 - Re ..

1 minute ago
 CM seeks report about firing in Green Town area

CM seeks report about firing in Green Town area

1 minute ago
 ECP forms 50 Union Councils in Islamabad

ECP forms 50 Union Councils in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.