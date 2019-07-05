Supreme Court stops re-election on 29 polling stations of NA-259 Dera Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday stopped re-election on 29 polling stations of National Assembly constituency NA-259 Dera Bughti.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case and stopped polling on the petition filed by Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked whether a two-member bench can hear a election petition as after verdict of the apex court only a three-member bench can hear the election matters.

He remarked that the petitioner had alleged many allegations on general elections.

He asked whether re-polling could he held after the apex court decision.

Advocate Aamir Rana counsel for opponent candidate Tariq Khetran said that the election commission has issued election schedule for 29 polling stations and polling would be held on next week.

Justice Gulzar asked Aamir Rana did he want the petition to be ineffective.

Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for Shazain Bugti pleaded the court to restore notification of his client's success.

He said that constituency would remain without representation if the court did not restore his client's notification.

He said his client won election with the margin of 1221 votes and even stance of the opponent candidate be accepted, his client had the lead of 100 votes.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the court would decide the case after hearing of arguments by both parties after summer vacations.