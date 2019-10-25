UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Stops USC From Selling Its Own Brand Banaspati Ghee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:01 PM

The Supreme Court on Friday stopped the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) from selling its own brand banaspati ghee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday stopped the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) from selling its own brand banaspati ghee.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding selling of sub-standard and adulterer cooking oil at Utility Stores.

During the course of proceedings, the court remarked that the sale of substandard banaspati ghee would be considered contempt of court.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad said that the USC could not sale its own brand banaspati ghee.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that the court had issued orders regarding sale of substandard ghee.

What would be the objection to the court if the utility store sell standard banaspati ghee, he added.

The counsel for USC said that his client was selling its own brand banaspati ghee since 2006.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad said that there would be no commission or kickback from Dalda.

Utility stores do not work for the benefit of the people but they work only for their employees benefit, he added.

Later, the USC withdrew its request to sell banaspati ghee under its brand name.

