Supreme Court Summons AGP, Kunrani In APS Tragedy Case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan and amicus curiae Aman Ullah Kunrani on next date of hearing in Army Public school (APS) tragedy case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, family members of Army Public School martyrs appeared in court and said that no action was taken against the high officials.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan said that the nation had sacrificed thousands of lives due to terrorism.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

