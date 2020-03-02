Supreme Court summons Chairman CDA over construction of commercial plaza on community plot

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:18 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case regarding construction of commercial plaza at community centre's swimming pool plot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case regarding construction of commercial plaza at community centre's swimming pool plot.

The court also sought the history and master plan of the community plot.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that the CDA board could not sold or leased community plots to anyone.

The counsel for the plot owner said that his client had deposited Rs 40 million and remaining Rs 5 million would also be deposited in a week.

The Chief Justice asked for what purpose was the community plot allotted? The counsel for the CDA said that community plot was allocated for swimming pool and allottee was responsible for swimming pool.

The Chief Justice asked why allottee would construct swimming pool rather he would construct shops after getting the plot.

He said that it was CDA's duty to provide facilities on community plots.

He asked how community plots were turned into commercial purposes.

The CDA official said the the CDA Board approved the construction of shops on the plot in 1992.

The Chief Justice asked what would the court do if the CDA board allowed shopping malls on land adjacent to the Supreme Court.

He said that the allottee had to pay Rs 90 million.

The court sought report from the Chairman CDA and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

