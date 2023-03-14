UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Summons Chairman EOBI, Board Members

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Supreme Court summons chairman EOBI, board members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday summoned chairman Employee Old-Age Benefits Institute (EOBI) and board members in personal capacity on next hearing in case pertaining corruption in the institution.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the common people were being affected due to the corrupt practices in the institution. The court instructed the chairman EOBI and the secretary of the institution to appear before the court on the next hearing after preparation.

The court remarked that the EOBI was not cooperating in property matters, adding that why the institution was so undisciplined.

EOBI's lawyer said that inquiries were pending against the institutions for ten years in FIA and NAB. He said that EOBI's chairman Syeda Naheeda Durrani's office was in Karachi.

The EOBI's officials said that the department also had 16 boards of trustees besides a chairman and secretary. The chief justice instructed the chairman EOBI and secretary before the court on Thursday in SC's Karachi Registry.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

