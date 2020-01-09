UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Summons Chairman FBR On PRAL Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:18 PM

Supreme Court summons chairman FBR on PRAL case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and attorney general of Pakistan on an appeal of Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited (PRAL) against the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and attorney general of Pakistan on an appeal of Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited (PRAL) against the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The chief justice remarked that why PRAL had been made a department rather than a private company.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that a person who was entitled Rs150,000 salary was taking Rs1.3 million.

The FBR's lawyer said PRAL was used to prepare softwares and provide it to the FBR.

The chief justice remarked that why the FBR was not preparing these softwares itself.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that the court didn't know about 1700 containers of ISF so far.

The CJP said the top court had already taken suo-muto action on ISF containers' scheme. The court would take this matter to its logical conclusion, he said and ordered to club the ISF containers matter with above case.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case till one month and also served notices to attorney general of Pakistan besides summoning the chairman FBR.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Company FBR Islamabad High Court Top Million Court

Recent Stories

ECP summons Bilawal for not submitting correct Inc ..

20 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed signs final Hope Probe piece d ..

20 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after failure to provide warm ..

25 minutes ago

Main Murree road cleared for all sorts of traffic: ..

2 minutes ago

Austria prosecutors investigate Leipzig midfielder ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court hands over custody of accused ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.