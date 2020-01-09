Supreme Court summons chairman FBR on PRAL case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and attorney general of Pakistan on an appeal of Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited (PRAL) against the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and attorney general of Pakistan on an appeal of Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited (PRAL) against the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The chief justice remarked that why PRAL had been made a department rather than a private company.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that a person who was entitled Rs150,000 salary was taking Rs1.3 million.

The FBR's lawyer said PRAL was used to prepare softwares and provide it to the FBR.

The chief justice remarked that why the FBR was not preparing these softwares itself.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that the court didn't know about 1700 containers of ISF so far.

The CJP said the top court had already taken suo-muto action on ISF containers' scheme. The court would take this matter to its logical conclusion, he said and ordered to club the ISF containers matter with above case.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case till one month and also served notices to attorney general of Pakistan besides summoning the chairman FBR.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.