Supreme Court Summons Chief Secretary Sindh In Water Tax Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:56 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday summoned chief secretary Sindh and directed him to appear in person in a case pertaining to water tax collection in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday summoned chief secretary Sindh and directed him to appear in person in a case pertaining to water tax collection in the province.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial conducted hearing on a case pertaining to water tax collection across the country.

During the outset of proceeding, the lawyer of the Punjab government presented his province's report and said that the provincial government had collected Rs 830 millions from water companies as tax.

The Federal government informed the bench that Rs14 millions had been collected in federal capital Islamabad in line of water taxes.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial remarked that the court required cooperation of democratic governments.

He said that the bench was unhappy with the performance of Sindh government. Where was the report of Sindh government, he asked.

The lawyer of Sindh government expressed apology on not submission of report to this Justice Ijaz remarked that the Sindh government had been adopting irresponsible behaviors since in last five hearing.

The bench summoned chief secretary Sindh to answer and adjourned hearing of the case for one month.

