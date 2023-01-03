Supreme Court summons DG customs in Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned the director general of customs intelligence for Wednesday in a case pertaining to a non-custom paid vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned the director general of customs intelligence for Wednesday in a case pertaining to a non-custom paid vehicle.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, hearing the case, remarked that why the officers used to come without preparation. No one knew whether the vehicle was with the customs department or it had been released, he said.

Justice Isa questioned how these non-custom paid vehicles were brought into the country.

On the query of the bench, the customs' lawyer said that DG customs was the most senior officer of the department. He said that the department would fully implement the court's orders.

The bench remarked that everyone was bound to the top court's orders under the constitution.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow (Wednesday).