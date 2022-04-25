UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Summons DIG Investigation Mardan Over Poor Investigation In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 10:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Investigation Mardan over poor investigation in a murder case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeal filed by Janab Ali against the dismissal of his bail after arrest plea by the high court.

During the course of proceedings, the court also sought record of the case.

Justice Qazi Isa asked what was the evidence against the accused. The investigation officer responded that there was data of recorded calls of another accused Muhammad Ali.

Justice Isa asked whether the witness's statement had been recorded? The investigation officer replied that the female witness did not want to testify.

Justice Isa observed that the statement of main witness in the case had not been recorded and the officers conducting such flawed investigations should be suspended. If the witness did not want to record the statement, then why she was not arrested. The policemen were paid to conduct investigations, he added.

Later, the case was adjourned for 15 days.

More Stories From Pakistan

