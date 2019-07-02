Supreme Court summons Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner over bail matter of citizen

The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned the Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner to appear before it on Wednesday over the bail after arrest matter of a Faisalabad citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned the Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner to appear before it on Wednesday over the bail after arrest matter of a Faisalabad citizen.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Ali Hassan, a resident of Faisalabad, for possessing fake arms licenses.

During the course of proceedings, the state prosecutor said the police had recovered 45 fake arms licenses from his car and 20 more during investigation.

The counsel for the accused said his client could claim bail in cases where sentence was less than 10 years imprisonment.

Justice Gulzar asked as to why the challan was submitted after six months.

The investigation officer said they could not receive the record from the DC office.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that if the fake arms and driving licenses were in circulation then the people would start dying on roads.

Later, the case was adjourned till Wednesday.