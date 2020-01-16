UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Summons FBR Official In Employees' Promotion Case

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:17 PM

Supreme Court summons FBR official in employees' promotion case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned the officer concerned in an appeal filed by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) challenging the promotions of its 32 employees, on the next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned the officer concerned in an appeal filed by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) challenging the promotions of its 32 employees, on the next hearing.

The apex court's bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed conducted the hearing on an appeal of FBR against the promotion of its employees.

During outset of the hearing, the FBR's lawyer said it was a case related to 32 employees, many of them near to retire from services.

The chief justice said the whole matter was messed up by an FBR's officer.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said it would be injustice if the promotions were canceled after the passage of 18 years.

The bench asked the counsel to bring the relevant officer to apprised the court that what would be the repercussions if promotions were declared null and void.

The hearing of the case then adjourned for indefinite time.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court FBR From Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

33 minutes ago

FIFA Launches Campaign to Combat Match-Fixing in F ..

46 seconds ago

Taliban propose brief Afghan ceasefire, say insurg ..

50 seconds ago

Public Accounts Committee recovers Rs. 53 billion ..

53 seconds ago

Al Tayer thanks Mohammed Bin Rashid and Hamdan Bin ..

1 hour ago

LNA Commander Haftar Vows Commitment to Ceasefire ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.