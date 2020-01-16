Supreme Court summons FBR official in employees' promotion case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned the officer concerned in an appeal filed by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) challenging the promotions of its 32 employees, on the next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned the officer concerned in an appeal filed by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) challenging the promotions of its 32 employees, on the next hearing.

The apex court's bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed conducted the hearing on an appeal of FBR against the promotion of its employees.

During outset of the hearing, the FBR's lawyer said it was a case related to 32 employees, many of them near to retire from services.

The chief justice said the whole matter was messed up by an FBR's officer.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said it would be injustice if the promotions were canceled after the passage of 18 years.

The bench asked the counsel to bring the relevant officer to apprised the court that what would be the repercussions if promotions were declared null and void.

The hearing of the case then adjourned for indefinite time.