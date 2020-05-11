UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Summons IGP Islamabad Over Poor Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:23 PM

Supreme Court summons IGP Islamabad over poor investigation

The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad over poor investigation in a case regarding possession of plot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad over poor investigation in a case regarding possession of plot.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked the IGP to inform the court about what to do with such investigating officers.

The court declared the investigating officer of Koral police station Inspector Tassaduq Hussain as dishonest.

The investigating officer Tassaduq Hussain did not seem to be an honest officer, it added.

The court observed that the investigating officer made room for both parties in the interim challan.

The bench also observed that the investigating officer would accommodate the party fulfilling the demand in the final challan.

The court also noted that the investigating officer had not been able to determine the ownershipof the land since February 16.

Later hearing of the case was adjourned until Tuesday.

